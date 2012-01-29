LORAIN, Ohio (AP) -- Country music icon Willie Nelson has come to Ohio to sing out in support of an old friend, U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich).

Nelson performed a sold-out benefit for the congressman on Sunday in Lorain, about 25 miles west of Cleveland. The star previously campaigned for Kucinich during his long-shot bids for president.

Redistricting has thrown Kucinich into a congressional primary battle with another veteran Democrat, Marcy Kaptur.

Her campaign sniffed last week that while Kucinich brings singers to northern Ohio, Kaptur brings jobs.

Multiple news outlets report that Kucinich shot back during a news conference before Sunday's concert that he has worked to save steel jobs in the region.