Willow Smith is known for going against the grain of normal 11-year-old standards, and her latest head-turning obsession is body jewelry!

Over the weekend, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's tween daughter posted an Instagram pic of herself with a silver ball in the middle of her tongue, which looks a lot like a tongue ring. Meanwhile, her followers wonder whether it's an actual piercing.

PHOTOS: More celebrity body art

No word on whether or not it's the real deal, but the "Whip My Hair" singer's statement-making habits like rocking different neon hair colors have been fine with her parents in the past.

PHOTOS: Celeb kids at the beach!

"When you have a little girl, it's like how can you teach her that you're in control of her body?" dad Will told Parade magazine in May. "If I teach her that I'm in charge of whether or not she can touch her hair, she's going to replace me with some other man when she goes out in the world."

PHOTOS: Most stylish moms and kids

"She can't cut my hair but that's her hair. She has got to have command of her body," he continued. "So when she goes out into the world, she's going out with a command that is hers. She is used to making those decisions herself. We try to keep giving them those decisions until they can hold the full weight of their lives."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Willow Smith, 11, Gets a Tongue Ring?