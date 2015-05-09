Willow Smith is all grown up!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's daughter released her first music video in two years for her new song "F Q-C #7," and it's as original and quirky as Willow herself.

First off, the tune is pronounced "frequency number seven," because of course it is.

Second, the four Willows you'll spot in the vid represent her four chakras. "The different Me's represent my Chakras," she told The Fader. "Yellow is Self-confidence, Blue is my voice (song), Red is my survival instinct, and the Black is a combination of everything (the true me)." Deep, man.

Not only did the 14-year-old prodigy write the song, the video is self-produced and co-directed by her. Seriously.

At 14, we were writing bad poems and trying to get the cute football player to pay attention to us at lunch. Willow wrote a song about skipping class to climb trees and asks, "How you feeling after I give you that amethyst crystal under your pillow now?"

Namaste, Willow. We'd be lying if we said we weren't completely jealous of you.

We can't wait until she moves to San Francisco and becomes Queen of Haight-Ashbury. Until then, let's remember when Willow was just a kid whipping her hair back and forth:

Aah, the good ol' days.

Willow has said that she's been heavily influenced by L.A. band Girlpool recently, and you can definitely hear that in "F Q-C #7."

"@girlpoolband You inspire me on an unprecedented level. So much love for both of you and your creations. Let's climb a trees together !" she tweeted the band on April 1. "@OfficialWillow Climbing trees sounds like a great time," the band responded.