Six years after That '70s Show wrapped, Wilmer Valderrama and Laura Prepon have still got love for their former costar, Danny Masterson.

The actors remain so tight that Valderrama and Prepon have signed on to guest star on Masterson's new TBS series, Men at Work, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars then & now

Valderrama (who played Fez to Masterson's Steven Hyde), will appear on Men at Work's fifth episode as Rodrigo, one of magazine writer Milo's (Masterson) sexy new neighbors.

PHOTOS: Danny Masterson's wedding pic

Prepon will join the Men at Work gang in episode six as Hannah, a rep for one of Neal's accounts. She'll come into contact with Masterson -- whose character is reeling from a recent breakup -- when his pal Neal (Adam Busch) agrees to play matchmaker and set him up on a date.

Men at Work airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. (EST) on TBS.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon to Reunite with '70s Show Costar Danny Masterson on Men at Work