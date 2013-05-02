DETROIT (AP) — A judge won't extend the deadline for Michael Winans Jr. to report to federal prison for financial fraud.

Winans is a member of the gospel music Winans family. He's due to start a nearly 14-year prison term on May 9, but he wants 60 days to clear up what he considers to be "major errors" in the case.

Detroit federal Judge Sean Cox said no Thursday.

In a court filing, Winans says he should be held responsible for $1.2 million in losses, not $8 million.

He blames his former attorney for wrong calculations. He says some money paid to investors was kept by "middlemen."

Winans pleaded guilty to selling bogus Saudi Arabian oil bonds. In February, prosecutors said about 600 people still were owed more than $4 million.