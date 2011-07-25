Winehouse autopsy fails to establish death cause
LONDON (AP) -- Police say an autopsy on singer Amy Winehouse has not established what killed her.
The Metropolitan Police said Monday that further toxicology tests are needed and the results are expected in two to four weeks.
The singer was found dead Saturday at her London home aged 27-years old.
