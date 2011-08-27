A tribute to Amy Winehouse will add a bit of reverence to the always irreverent MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The British singer died in July after a years-long battle with substance abuse. Her last known recording was with Tony Bennett on his upcoming "Duets II" album and Bennett will lead the memorial for the "Rehab" singer.

But the mood shouldn't be somber for long. The always colorful and playful Katy Perry is the leading nominee with 10; Adele and Kanye West are tied for seven each. Scheduled performers during the two-hour broadcast include Lady Gaga, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Beyonce.

The VMAs will be held at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles and air live on MTV from 9-11 p.m. on MTV.

