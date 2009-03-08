LONDON (AP) -- A spokesman for Amy Winehouse says the singer won't perform in the United States next month, as had been planned.

Spokesman Chris Goodman said Monday that Winehouse isn't going to the Coachella festival in Indio, California in "light of current legal issues." Winehouse was charged with assault last week for allegedly attacking a fan at a London party in September. The singer is due in court next week.

Being charged with a crime often makes it difficult for people to get U.S. visas. Winehouse's battles with addiction and frequent run-ins with the law have been highly publicized. Last year, the U.S. government declined to give her a visa to attend the Grammy awards. The decision was reversed but too late for her to go.