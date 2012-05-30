LONDON (AP) -- The family of Amy Winehouse has put the late singer's London home up for sale for 2.7 million pounds ($4.2 million).

The three-bedroom property in the Camden neighborhood of northwest London had become a shrine of sorts for mourning fans who left flowers and tributes following Winehouse's death last July from alcohol poisoning.

Chris Goodman, a spokesman for the Winehouse family, said Thursday that the singer had loved the house and her family put it on the market because they felt it would be inappropriate for any of them to live there.

"It was not practical to keep it empty while paying the costs of its upkeep," he said in a statement, adding that the family had reached the decision with "great regret."

The 2,500 square-foot home features three bedrooms — including an "impressive master suite with vaulted ceiling" — three living rooms and private front and rear gardens overlooking the tony Camden Square, according to online listing agent Housenetwork.co.uk.

Graham Lock, spokesman for Housenetwork.co.uk, confirmed that the listing has generated "a lot of interest" but would not go into detail about how many inquiries had come in because that the Winehouse family had asked for discretion.

"There's a lot of fans getting in touch about it so we're trying to weed out the genuine interest from people who are just being nosy," he told the Associated Press.

Winehouse shot to fame with her 2006 album "Back to Black," but she struggled for years with drug and alcohol abuse.

The 27-year-old soul diva was found dead in bed on July 23 at her London home, and an inquest found she died of accidental alcohol poisoning.