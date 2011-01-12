NEW YORK (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey says her worst career moment was the box-office failure of her movie "Beloved." It sent her into what she calls a "macaroni-and-cheese -eating tailspin."

Winfrey starred as a former slave in the 1998 film based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The movie had the misfortune to open the same weekend as the slasher film, "Bride of Chucky."

"Beloved" was a flop.

Winfrey tells Piers Morgan in an interview for his new CNN talk show that it was the only time she was ever depressed.

Winfrey says she told her chef to make some mac-and-cheese to help her cope.

Asked how much, Winfrey says with a laugh, "About 30 pounds' worth."

The interview airs on "Piers Morgan Tonight," premiering Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

