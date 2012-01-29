Winners at the 18th annual SAG Awards
A partial list of winners at Sunday's 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:
MOVIES:
Supporting actor: Christopher Plummer, "Beginners."
Supporting actress: Octavia Spencer, "The Help."
Stunt ensemble: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."
———
TELEVISION:
Actor in a movie or miniseries: Paul Giamatti, "Too Big to Fail."
Actress in a movie or miniseries: Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce."
Actor in a comedy series: Alec Baldwin, "30 Rock."
Actress in a comedy series: Betty White, "Hot in Cleveland."
Comedy series cast: "Modern Family."
Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones."
———
Life Achievement: Mary Tyler Moore.
