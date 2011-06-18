Winners at the 22nd Golden Melody Awards
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) -- A list of winners in the major categories at Taiwan's 22nd Golden Melody Awards, announced late Saturday at Taipei Arena:
Song of the year: Jonathan Lee, "Jonathan's Song."
Best Mandarin album: Jay Chou, "Cross-generation."
Best Mandarin male singer: Jay Chou, "Cross-generation."
Best Mandarin female singer: Karen Mok, "Precious."
Best pop group: Da Mouth.
Best rock group: Matzka.
Best composer: Jonathan Lee, "Jonathan's Song."
Best lyricist: Jonathan Lee, "Jonathan's Song."
Best album producer: Eric Hung, "Flower of Love."
Best single producer: Wang Ji-ping, "Love!"
Best arranger: Tsai Ke-jun, "Free Instructional Video."
Lifetime achievement award: Huang Min.
Best music video: Hebe Tien, "Things Will Look Up If You Spend Some Time Alone."
Best newcomer: William Wei.
