TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) -- A list of winners in the major categories at Taiwan's 22nd Golden Melody Awards, announced late Saturday at Taipei Arena:

Song of the year: Jonathan Lee, "Jonathan's Song."

Best Mandarin album: Jay Chou, "Cross-generation."

Best Mandarin male singer: Jay Chou, "Cross-generation."

Best Mandarin female singer: Karen Mok, "Precious."

Best pop group: Da Mouth.

Best rock group: Matzka.

Best composer: Jonathan Lee, "Jonathan's Song."

Best lyricist: Jonathan Lee, "Jonathan's Song."

Best album producer: Eric Hung, "Flower of Love."

Best single producer: Wang Ji-ping, "Love!"

Best arranger: Tsai Ke-jun, "Free Instructional Video."

Lifetime achievement award: Huang Min.

Best music video: Hebe Tien, "Things Will Look Up If You Spend Some Time Alone."

Best newcomer: William Wei.