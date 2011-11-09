Winners at Wednesday's 45th annual Country Music Association Awards:

Entertainer of the Year: Taylor Swift

Single: "If I Die Young," The Band Perry

Album: "My Kinda Party," Jason Aldean

Song: "If I Die Young," Kimberly Perry

Female Vocalist: Miranda Lambert

Male Vocalist: Blake Shelton

Vocal Group: Lady Antebellum

Vocal Duo: Sugarland

Musical Event: "Don't You Wanna Stay", Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson

Musician: Mac McAnally

Music Video: "You and Tequila," Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter directed by Shaun Silva

New Artist: The Band Perry