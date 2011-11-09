Winners at the 45rd Annual CMA Awards
Winners at Wednesday's 45th annual Country Music Association Awards:
Entertainer of the Year: Taylor Swift
Single: "If I Die Young," The Band Perry
Album: "My Kinda Party," Jason Aldean
Song: "If I Die Young," Kimberly Perry
Female Vocalist: Miranda Lambert
Male Vocalist: Blake Shelton
Vocal Group: Lady Antebellum
Vocal Duo: Sugarland
Musical Event: "Don't You Wanna Stay", Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson
Musician: Mac McAnally
Music Video: "You and Tequila," Kenny Chesney featuring Grace Potter directed by Shaun Silva
New Artist: The Band Perry
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 05, 2018 These stars have been in trouble with the IRS