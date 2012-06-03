Winners from the 21st annual MTV Movie Awards:

— Movie of the Year: "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1."

— Best Male Performance: Josh Hutcherson, "The Hunger Games."

— Best Female Performance: Jennifer Lawrence, "The Hunger Games."

— Breakthrough Performance: Shailene Woodley, "The Descendants."

— Best Comedic Performance: Melissa McCarthy, "Bridesmaids."

— Best Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2."

— Best Hero: Harry Potter, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2."

— Best Music: LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem," "21 Jump Street."

— Best Kiss: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1."

— Best Fight: Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander Ludwig, "The Hunger Games."

— Best On-Screen Dirtbag: Jennifer Aniston, "Horrible Bosses."

— Best On-Screen Transformation: Elizabeth Banks, "The Hunger Games."

— Best Gut-Wrenching Performance: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper, "Bridesmaids."

— MTV Trailblazer Award: Emma Stone.

— MTV Generation Award: Johnny Depp.