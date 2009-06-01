Winona Ryder says she has no ill-will toward Angelina Jolie, who received most of the praise for their 1999 mental hospital drama "Girl, Interrupted."

Although Ryder was the film's lead (and executive producer), Jolie's performance garnered more buzz and landed her a 1999 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

"I knew from the outset that whoever played Lisa was going to get all the attention," Ryder tells the July issue of Empire magazine. "At one point they asked if I wanted to play Lisa and I said, 'No, I want to be Susanna.'"

"But there was no resentment," Ryder goes on. "When it came out, people almost felt bad for me. But I expected it all along. I was really happy with the film, and really proud of it."

If anything, Ryder said, she feels bad for Jolie.

"At the time I worked with her, she was battling her looks because she's so beautiful," she says. "She wanted very much to be taken seriously and not just judged on her looks. And she conquered that."

Ryder also confirms a sequel is in the works to her 1988 cult film "Heathers."

"Whatever you hear, there is a sequel in the works. I swear to God," she tells the magazine. "But for some reason the writer Dan Waters and director Michael Lehman don't want to talk about it. I've been wanting to do a sequel forever. There is a story, and Christian [Slater] has agreed to come back as a kind of Obi-Wan character."

