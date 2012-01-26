PARIS (AP) -- British actress Kate Winslet is to receive an honorary award next month from organizers of the French equivalent of the Academy Awards.

The versatile 36-year-old now on French screens in Roman Polanski's clashing-couples film "Carnage" will receive the honorary Cesar at the ceremony on Feb. 24.

France's Academy of Cinematic Arts and Techniques presented nominations for the 37th Cesar Awards ceremony on Friday.

Child-protection drama "Polisse" led with 13 nominations, while silent, black-and-white film "The Artist" garnered 11.

France's National Cinematic Center has said French movie theaters sold 211 million tickets last year — a 45-year high, and a 4-percent increase from 2010.