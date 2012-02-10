CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Lawyers for a U.S. reality television producer facing trial for allegedly murdering his wife at a Mexican resort called two witnesses Friday to testify they saw the victim leave her hotel to go shopping three days before she was found dead.

Prosecutors have said Monica Beresford-Redman did not leave the hotel and was killed there by her husband, former "Survivor" producer Bruce Beresford-Redman. He has said his wife left the hotel and disappeared.

Testifying Friday on the second day of a preliminary hearing, a taxi driver and craft-store owner said they saw the victim leave the hotel, take a cab and buy about $100 worth of items.

The body of the victim was found in a sewer cistern during a family vacation in April 2010.

Bruce Beresford-Redman says he is innocent, and his lawyers said Thursday that they hope to persuade a judge to drop the charges.

Jaime Cancino Leon, an attorney for Beresford-Redman, said Thursday that he had found inconsistencies in the prosecution case, but did not elaborate.

The Quintana Roo state attorney general, Gaspar Armando Garcia Torres, said he expects the judge to order the case to go to trial.