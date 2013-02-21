Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose welcome a baby boy

Amber rose wiz khalifa red carpet

By Chris Gardner

Forget the baby part, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose welcomed a "perfect young man" into the world on Thursday.

Wiz announced the good news on Twitter around 2 p.m. in Los Angeles, posting that his fiancee, Amber Rose, had given birth to a son. "Happy Birthday Sebastian "The Bash" Taylor Thomaz!!!" he wrote. "Everyone welcome this perfect young man into the world."

Sebastian is the first child for the couple, who got engaged in March 2012. News of Amber's impending delivery spread early on Thursday when Wiz tweeted a photo of himself in hospital scrubs with the caption, "Daddy time."

Wiz and Amber confirmed the pregnancy last fall while walking the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in September in Los Angeles. However, the rest of the couple's big news has come via Twitter, including their engagement and now, the birth of their son.

