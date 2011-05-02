VIENNA, Va. (AP) -- An opera about corrupt petty bureaucrats set in fascist Italy might not sound like most people's idea of light-hearted entertainment. But composer John Musto and librettist Mark Campbell manage to pull it off in "The Inspector."

Their newest collaboration, which had the last of three performances Sunday afternoon at The Barns at Wolf Trap, is a rollicking treat, almost from start to finish.

Adapted from Nikolai Gogol's play "The Government Inspector," the new work adds an element that Gogol deliberately omitted but that is useful in an opera: It gives us a hero and heroine to root for.

The 1836 comedy satirizes corruption in Tsarist Russia by showing the panic that sets in among a small-town mayor and his henchmen when they think a government inspector has arrived to check up on them. Unknown to them, the stranger is really just a penniless vagabond who plays along with their mistake, accepting their bribes and the shameless advances of the mayor's wife and daughter.

In Campbell's libretto, the bogus inspector is a political dissident named Tancredi who has fled to Sicily to get away from Mussolini's secret police. And the mayor's intellectually minded daughter, Beatrice, is a fierce opponent of the regime herself.

They eventually enter into an alliance, if not exactly a romance, so they can escape together on a boat to America (along with Tancredi's violin teacher). Their story ends happily, but the mayor and his fellow crooks get their just comeuppance from the arrival of the real inspector.

Musto's tuneful, eclectic score cheerfully borrows from such wildly disparate sources as Sicilian folk songs, a fascist anthem and popular hits of the 1950s and 1960s by Julius La Rosa and Dominique, the Singing Nun.

Scored for an orchestra of about 30 players and conducted with spirit by Glen Cortese, the music is rarely less than energetic and often quite charming. Distinctive themes recur at key moments — such as the lilting refrain sung to the words "Palermo, Palermo" to remind us of the port where Tancredi hopes to embark for freedom.

Campbell's libretto, written in verse, is serviceable and often amusing — even when he shamelessly rhymes "crazy" with "Villa Borghese" or "forbearance" with "parents."

The opera is tightly constructed, running just over two hours, plus a single intermission. Still, the first act would be stronger if it were trimmed by about 10-15 minutes.

It would be hard to improve on the cast, many of them alumni of the Wolf Trap Opera Company training program. As Mayor Fazzobaldi (subtlety is not the hallmark of this opera) baritone Robert Orth creates a marvelous caricature of small-minded, self-satisfied officialdom. Mezzo-soprano Sarah Larsen brings a rich, powerful voice to the role of his ambitious wife.

As their rebellious daughter, Anne-Carolyn Bird displays a lovely lyric soprano; tenor Vale Rideout looks the part of the handsome hero and sings with feeling; baritone William Sharp makes the most of the somewhat underwritten role of the teacher disguised as Tancredi's servant, Cosimo.

The four members of the mayor's Board of Directors are cleverly each written for a different voice type. Soprano Angela Mannino is the illiterate director of education; tenor Javier Abreu is the lecherous Padre Ruffiano, director of "Salvation Resources"; mezzo Dorothy Byrne is Malacorpa, who doubles as head of both hospitals and cemeteries; and bass Matt Boehler is the sadistic chief of police. Finally, mezzos Hilary Ginther and Andrea Shokery play twin sisters in charge of delivering the mail and prone to malapropisms.

Directed efficiently by Leon Major, the production has a simple revolving set by Erhard Rom that helps move the action along. The appealing period costumes are by David O. Roberts.

"The Inspector" is the fourth collaboration between Musto and Campbell, whose first opera also premiered at Wolf Trap and was based on another classic comedy, Ben Jonson's "Volpone." Their newest work is scheduled to be produced again next spring by the Boston Lyric Opera.