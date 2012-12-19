LAS VEGAS (AP) — Women from around the world are preparing to don evening gowns, show their interview skills and strut in swimsuits in Las Vegas in hopes of becoming the next Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes of Angola will crown her successor Wednesday night during the competition featuring 89 contestants at the Planet Hollywood casino.

The panel of judges includes singer Cee Lo Green, Pablo Sandoval of the World Series champion Giants, and "Iron Chef" star Masaharu Morimoto.

The 61st annual Miss Universe show will also feature performances by the band Train and Australian singer Timomatic.

The Miss Universe Organization is co-owned by NBC and Donald Trump.