LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The wonder years are over for Danica McKellar and her husband of three years — the actress has filed for divorce.

RELATED: Gisele is Pregnant With Second Child

McKellar cited irreconcilable differences for the breakup from composer Michael Verta in her petition, which was filed on Monday in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are Engaged

The 37-year-old is best known for playing Winnie Cooper on ABC's "The Wonder Years." She went on to author three books on mathematics with titles such as "Math Doesn't Suck" and "Kiss My Math."

The pair married in March 2009 and have a son who will be 2-years-old in September.

RELATED: Who Should Charlize Date?

McKellar, who appeared in several episodes of "The West Wing" and other series, is seeking joint custody.

Her filing states the couple has a prenuptial agreement.