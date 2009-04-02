Wonderwall has joined Eva Longoria and other stars to announce the Rally for Kids Scavenger Cup benefiting children with cancer (click here to see the full photo gallery from the event).

On May 1st and 2nd, Longoria and celebrity pals such as actor Terrance Howard, "Extra" host Mario Lopez, "Mulholland Drive" star Laura Harring and Gene Simmons from KISS will embark upon a scavenger hunt across Los Angeles in a fleet of luxury cars, visiting sick children and competing in fun games and challenges, the proceeds of which will all go to benefit the Childrens Hospital Los Angeles and PADRES Contra El Cáncer end kids' cancer.

