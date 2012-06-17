Lindsay Lohan has a Hollywood heavyweight in her corner.

Last month, the 25-year-old dined with Woody Allen during a visit to New York -- and this week, the legendary director explained the reason for their outing to Access Hollywood at the premiere of his new film, "To Rome With Love."

Though he admitted he isn't currently considering Lohan for a part, "I wouldn't hesitate to use her in a movie because she's a very talented girl," Allen, 76, told an Access Hollywood reporter, adding that his and Lohan's get-together "was a social dinner."

The "Midnight in Paris" screenwriter also said he would have no qualms about casting the actress in one of his projects -- despite her multiple rehab stints and legal trouble over the last few years.

"If there was some legal reason I couldn't [cast her], that would be a different story, but it would not concern me personally, no. I think that she'd be just fine and she'd do a great job," Allen shared. "As I say, she's a very gifted girl and I would not hesitate. If I had something for her, I'd certainly call her."

Lohan is currently hard at work filming Lifetime's Elizabeth Taylor biopic, "Liz and Dick," in Marina del Ray, Calif. (Her last major role was in 2009's "Labor Pains.")

Just one week after getting in to a car crash that left her Porsche totaled on her way to set, reports surfaced Friday that the "Mean Girls" star had been rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in her hotel room -- a story her rep slammed as "false."

"Lindsay worked a grueling schedule the past few days. She was on set last night at 7 p.m. and worked through the night until 8 a.m. this morning. She took a nap before shooting her scene," her rep Steve Honig told Us Weekly. "Producers were concerned when she did not come out of her room and called paramedics as a precaution."

Still, "Lindsay was examined and is fine, but did suffer some exhaustion and dehydration," he adds. "Lindsay was never taken to a hospital; reports to the contrary are false."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Woody Allen: Lindsay Lohan Is a "Very Talented Girl"