Woody Allen's estranged son, Ronan Farrow, took a swipe at his dad on Father's Day with a sarcastic message on Twitter referencing the moviemaker's famous scandal.

Farrow is the son of director Allen and his ex-wife, Mia Farrow, but he has not spoken to his father since the 1990s when Allen embarked on a controversial relationship with Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

And on Sunday, Farrow showed the wounds of his family history are still raw with a sly dig at his father's past.

Taking to his Twitter page, Farrow wrote, "Happy father's day - or as they call it in my family, happy brother-in-law's day."

His mother later re-tweeted the message, adding, "Boom."