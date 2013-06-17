NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of fans brought Times Square to a standstill as they waited to catch a glimpse of Brad Pitt at his premiere for "World War Z."

The 49-year old actor took his time on the appropriately-designed "Z-shaped" red carpet, often breaking way to sign autographs.

Pitt stars and produced the apocalyptic thriller based on the book by Max Brooks.

He plays a former United Nations investigator who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a pandemic that is threatening to decimate humanity.

His partner and mother of his children, Angelina Jolie, serves as a U.N. Ambassador.

So how does she feel about him representing the U.N in the film?

Pitt laughed, saying: "She just didn't want me to embarrass them."

