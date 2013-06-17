'World War Z' draws massive crowd in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of fans brought Times Square to a standstill as they waited to catch a glimpse of Brad Pitt at his premiere for "World War Z."
The 49-year old actor took his time on the appropriately-designed "Z-shaped" red carpet, often breaking way to sign autographs.
Pitt stars and produced the apocalyptic thriller based on the book by Max Brooks.
He plays a former United Nations investigator who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a pandemic that is threatening to decimate humanity.
His partner and mother of his children, Angelina Jolie, serves as a U.N. Ambassador.
So how does she feel about him representing the U.N in the film?
Pitt laughed, saying: "She just didn't want me to embarrass them."
---
Twitter:
Follow John Carucci at www.twitter.com/jacarucci