Way back in the day, before stars hired stylists to dress them for awards shows, they actually chose their own red carpet looks. And the results were disastrous.

PHOTOS: WORST OSCAR DRESSES OF ALL TIME!

Case in point: Celine Dion arrived at the 1999 Academy Awards in a baggy white Christian Dior suit, worn backwards with a matching fedora and sunglasses.

Faith Hill performed "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at the 2002 Oscars, which is exactly where her multi-hued pastel gown belonged.

PHOTOS: Best and worst Grammy looks ever

In the video above, Us Weekly's Andrea Lavinthal and Justin Ravitz discuss more famous Oscar fashion fails, including Bjork's 2001 getup, which featured a fake swan wrapped around her neck and a nude-colored bodysuit.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly