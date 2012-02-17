Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
Way back in the day, before stars hired stylists to dress them for awards shows, they actually chose their own red carpet looks. And the results were disastrous.
Case in point: Celine Dion arrived at the 1999 Academy Awards in a baggy white Christian Dior suit, worn backwards with a matching fedora and sunglasses.
Faith Hill performed "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at the 2002 Oscars, which is exactly where her multi-hued pastel gown belonged.
In the video above, Us Weekly's Andrea Lavinthal and Justin Ravitz discuss more famous Oscar fashion fails, including Bjork's 2001 getup, which featured a fake swan wrapped around her neck and a nude-colored bodysuit.
