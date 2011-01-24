"Avatar" star Sam Worthington is single again after reportedly splitting from his long-term girlfriend.

RELATED: Who are the hottest single celebs?

The actor has been dating Natalie Mark since 2008, but they've recently parted ways, according to Australia's Herald Sun.

An insider tells the publication, "It's been on the cards for a while, I believe."

RELATED: Learn all about Worthington's movie career

Worthington has rarely talked about his relationship with Mark, but when asked last year about marriage, he declared, "We're just enjoying the run."

RELATED: See what your guy's bad habit says about him