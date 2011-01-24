Sam Worthington splits from girlfriend
"Avatar" star Sam Worthington is single again after reportedly splitting from his long-term girlfriend.
The actor has been dating Natalie Mark since 2008, but they've recently parted ways, according to Australia's Herald Sun.
An insider tells the publication, "It's been on the cards for a while, I believe."
Worthington has rarely talked about his relationship with Mark, but when asked last year about marriage, he declared, "We're just enjoying the run."
