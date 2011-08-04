It's no secret that Rachel Bilson is one of Hollywood's most fashionable celebs -- she even admitted in a recent interview that before she goes to sleep at night, her entire outfit for the next day must be planned out. So when the 29-year-old dons an interesting ensemble like at the CBS, The CW and Showtime TCA Party in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, you know the statement-making getup is intentional, even if it appears to clash.

PHOTOS: How to rock summer's high-impact hues

The Heart of Dixie star stepped out in bright red trousers and a floral-printed Erdem blouse, which she paired with a black Giuseppe Zanotti clutch. But the real head-turner of the evening were her leopard-print Christian Louboutin pumps.

PHOTOS: Stars in crazy, sexy shoes

Although leopard has been making its rounds in Hollywood with stars like Kim Kardashian, who rocked a full-length jumpsuit, and Reese Witherspoon, who sported a Zac Posen frock in the animal print, this is the first time we're seeing daring design paired with another busy pattern.

PHOTOS: Celebs who love bright colored denim

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly