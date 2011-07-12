While her big sisters, Kim and Kourtney, have been stepping out in bold animal-print jumpsuits, Khloe Kardashian is taking some fashion risks of her own.

The reality TV star was spotted in a pair of thigh-high black leather Christian Louboutin platform boots with a red print Stella McCartney mini dress in NYC on Monday.

Perhaps the 27-year-old's outfit was inspired by her recent weight loss. She shed 10 pounds in just a few months, and the now-size 8 star did it the healthy way, she told Us Weekly.

"I like working out and eating well," she says, adding that her diet is "all about moderation."

Khloe and Kourtney, 32, were in Manhattan this week to launch their new nail polish collection for Nicole by OPI. Kourtney posted a sneak peek of one of the shades, called "Kourt is Red-y For a Pedi" on her blog.

