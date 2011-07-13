Being a Victoria's Secret Angel means that you're guaranteed a bombshell blowout for any pink-carpet occasion. But at the Victoria's Secret Supermodel Cycle charity event in NYC on Tuesday, the Angels opted for more sporty styles during their hour-long spin class.

While Alessandra Ambrosio and Erin Heatherton rocked cheerleader ponytails, Candice Swanepoel, 22, opted for an even more school-inspired 'do.

The 5-foot-9 beauty wore her shiny blonde strands in two bouncy pigtails right at her ear-level.

The event, where donors got to ride in SoulCycle's Tribeca studio alongside the Angels (that also included Lily Aldridge and Lindsay Ellingson), raised money for Pelotonia, a grassroots organization that helps fund cancer research through biking.

