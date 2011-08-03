Red-hot...or not?

Katie Holmes donned fire-engine red leather cropped pants by Isabel Marant for an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno Tuesday night, where she was promoting her new movie Don't Be Afraid Of the Dark.

The actress and designer paired the figure-hugging bottoms with a Madewell sweater, Prada heels and a pompadour-style ponytail.

PHOTOS: See Katie in one of her own designs

The A-lister's ensemble was rather demure as compared to what she wore on the August cover of Vogue Espana. The 32-year-old showed off her kinky side in a skintight black lace Lanvin dress and a leather dominatrix cap. The normally subdued star vamped it up for the camera with a sexy stare and pout.PHOTOS: Katie Holmes through the years

And while it's doubtful that another Kate -- as in the Duchess -- would ever wear either outfit, Holmes recently gushed to Us Weekly that she's a huge fan of Middleton's sophisticated sartorial sense. "I love both [Kate's and Pippa's] style," she said, "and I think they are incredible."

