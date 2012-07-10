Nicki Minaj is a smart gal -- rather than destroying her hair with several dye processes a month, she turns to her extensive wig collection. The result: radical, statement-making hairstyles in every color under the sun.

Rocking a wig like a natural set of tresses is extremely easy, as Garnier Fructis celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena shows Us Weekly in the video above. So long as the hair is prepped right, no one will notice that there's faux strands on board.

Plus, Mena demonstrates how to rock the colorful dip-dyed ends trend that has been spotted on Ashley Tisdale, Lauren Conrad and Kate Bosworth. The how-to is perfect for commitment phobes; Hint: head to your local art store!

Watch the clip above to learn how to prep hair for foolproof wig wearing, and keep watching to learn how to add some wash-out color to your 'do.

What you'll need:

Wig Cap ($.99, sallybeauty.com)

Goddy Bobby Pins ($2.79, walgreens.com)

For dip-dyed ends: Simply Art Chalk Pastels ($5.99, joann.com)

