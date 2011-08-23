After unofficially ditching her signature "pouf" last year, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi appears to have found a new hair obsession: Minnie Mouse-style hair bows.

The pint-sized reality star first sported the girly accessory on the season premiere of Jersey Shore and has been spotted rocking different versions of the teenybopper head-topper during various appearances this month.

In addition to wearing bows in her hair, Polizzi, 23, recently experimented with electric blue contact lenses and multi-colored hair extensions.

