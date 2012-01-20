Would You Wear a Retro Bikini Like These Stars?
While Rihanna's been flaunting her figure in an array of revealing swimwear while vacationing in Hawaii this week, another star opted for more modest beach attire.
PHOTOS: STARS IN RETRO-INSPIRED BIKINIS
Florence and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch was spotted on the beaches of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in a high-waisted black bikini and a red swimming cap Tuesday.
And the "Shake it Off" singer, 25, isn't the only celeb who seems to prefer a covered-up look.
PHOTOS: More celebs in sexy swimwear
Ke$ha, 24, who's known for her daring style, also wore a high-waisted two-piece at an Australian beach in March 2011, while Taylor Swift, 22, rocked a modest polka dot number in the Bahamas back in June 2010.
Tell Us: Would you wear a retro bikini or bathing suit?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 13 hours ago These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!