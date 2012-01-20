While Rihanna's been flaunting her figure in an array of revealing swimwear while vacationing in Hawaii this week, another star opted for more modest beach attire.

Florence and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch was spotted on the beaches of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil in a high-waisted black bikini and a red swimming cap Tuesday.

And the "Shake it Off" singer, 25, isn't the only celeb who seems to prefer a covered-up look.

Ke$ha, 24, who's known for her daring style, also wore a high-waisted two-piece at an Australian beach in March 2011, while Taylor Swift, 22, rocked a modest polka dot number in the Bahamas back in June 2010.

