From teeny-tiny dresses to Chanel Couture, Diane Kruger has a talent for pulling off daring ensembles that would land other stars on the worst-dressed list.

PHOTOS: Celebs with super-high hemlines

Her latest risk-taking look featured black shorts with a navy blazer and a white pleated shirt, which she accessorized with black bow tie. She paired the outfit with a python clutch and strappy sandals, all by her BFF, designer Jason Wu.

PHOTOS: Stars with their designer pals

The 34-year-old actress, who often styles herself for the red carpet, including her hair and makeup, wore her blonde strands in a deliberately messy off-center bun and sported dark plum nails.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly