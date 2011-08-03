Ashley Tisdale got slammed by the Us Weekly Fashion Police for looking "like a bum" in a hooded sweatshirt and cut-off shorts while out and about in Los Angeles last month.

VIDEO: What others had to say about Ashley's outfit

But that hasn't stopped the 26-year-old High School Musical alum from wearing another super casual outfit. Tisdale was spotted at LAX airport on Tuesday in an oversized red Wildfox sweater with white stars and deliberate rips at the bottom. And while it appeared as if the star left her bottoms on the plane, she did have on a pair of (teeny) denim shorts. The actress accessorized with tan Steve Madden sandals, a Balenciaga bag and toted a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

VIDEO: Stars in wacky and weird looks

The blonde bombshell was returning from a trip to Miami, where she showed off her hot body in a teeny tiny bikini alongside pal Julianne Hough. While in Florida together, Hough treated Tisdale to a screening of her upcoming flick Footloose.

PHOTOS: The summer's hottest bodies

"Saw a screening of #Footloose today. @juliannehough rocked it! Seriously everyone has to check it out, I can't stop dancing! :)" Tisdale wrote on Twitter.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly