Katy Perry made sure everyone knew which character she voices in "The Smurfs" during the film's Sunday premiere in New York. Wearing a white mini-dress with a sequined Smurfette emblazoned on the front, the 26-year-old singer also decorated her nails with the cartoon characters.

"It feels great to be Smurfette!" Perry told Us Weekly at the star-studded premiere. (Perry's costars Sofia Vergara, Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays and Olivia Palermo also attended.)

The newly blonde singer completed her look with a diamond cuff bracelet and blue Christian Louboutin heels.

