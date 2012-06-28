Britney Spears has got that X Factor based on her bodacious bod alone!

The singer wowed upon her arrival at Fox competition's Season 2 auditions in Providence, RI on Wednesday when she showed off her incredible curves in a red-hot Herve Leger by Max Azria mini

She complemented the plunging, cleavage-hugging mini with black patent pumps and wore her blonde hair in sexy tousled waves.

The 30-year-old seemed to enjoy playing up her sexy seductress look -- she even got flirty and leaned in to plant a smooch on fellow X Factor judge LA Reid. The pic was posted to her official Facebook page with the caption, "Oh and this is only the beginning! You just wait…"

Reid isn't the only co-star Spears has been getting chummy with -- she and fellow X Factor newbie Demi Lovato have become partners in crime!

A source told Us Weekly that during the June 8 Kansas City, Missouri auditions, the judges and fellow pop stars secretly chose a word before each contestant performed and then tried to use it during their critiques. The more difficult the word, the better. (They chose "tiger" during one set.) "Every time one of them said the word, they all started giggling like naughty school children."

