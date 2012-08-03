"As Days Go By," indeed!

Family Matters star Darius McCrary -- who played eldest son Eddie Winslow in the beloved 90s sitcom -- stopped by the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills Tuesday night with a very special gift in tow.

McCrary, 36, donated one of his character's most memorable ensembles (which he donned for a karaoke competition in Season 5) to Warner Bros.' Television: Out of the Box exhibit. The look will be hung up next to an outfit worn by costar Jaleel White -- better known to fans as Steve Urkel.

Since Family Matters went off the air in 1998, McCrary has kept busy with numerous TV appearances, including a two-year stint as photographer Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless.

This summer, the actor is slated to appear on Charlie Sheen's new FX show, Anger Management.

