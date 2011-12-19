She may be well into her sixties, but Helen Mirren looks just as sexy as celebs less than half her age.

The British actress, who loves to rock 4-inch "stripper shoes," wowed in a skin-tight star-print Dolce & Gabbana dress, which featured sheer black lace inserts at the British Comedy Awards in London Friday. The 66-year-old Oscar winner paired the racy number with black leather gloves.

Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Fergie and Olivia Wilde have also stepped out in similar looks from Dolce & Gabbana's trendy celestial-inspired line.

