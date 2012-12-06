Don't forget, Jessica Biel is a married woman now!

The 30-year-old actress made jaws drop on the red carpet of the NYC premiere of Playing for Keeps Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

Biel flaunted her cleavage and toned bod in a long, silk cut-out Versace gown. The sheer grey dress showed off Biel's narrow waist with a gold-and-black belt.

Mrs. Justin Timberlake posed solo on the red carpet, but her husband joined her for the after party at Dream Downtown. To get ready to party, Biel changed into a more modest green dress, which she accessorized with blue pumps and a white clutch. Timberlake, 31, let his wife shine by dressing down in a black sweater, hat and dark jeans.

In the January issue of ELLE, Biel explains why marriage is important to her.

"It means always having someone there to open the pickle jar, to share the ups and downs with, have adventures with," the actress says. "Someone to go swimming naked with. That kind of thing."

