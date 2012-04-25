Royally ravishing return!

Just days before their first wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton came out of hiding on Wednesday for the UK film premiere of African Cats (a benefit for the charity Tusk Trust) in London.

It's the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 29 and 30, have made an official public appearance since January; in early February, William began a nearly two-month sortie mission as a Royal Air Force search-and-rescue pilot in the Falklands. Following William's late-March return the reunited couple jetted to the Three Valley's ski resort in France for a fun-filled family trip with her parents Carole and Michael plus Kate's siblings James and Pippa.

With her man by her side in a suit, Kate dazzled in a three-quarter sleeve gray sheath dress by Matthew Williamson with an on-trend peplum skirt and green stone trim and black pumps, with her hair styled in her trademark glossy blowout. Once again squashing any pregnancy rumors, the future Queen looked svelte as always.

Just last week, it was another Middleton who grabbed the headlines: Her sister Pippa, 28, who was photographed in a controversial gun-waving photo in Paris.

No word yet on how William and Kate will celebrate their wedding anniversary this coming Sunday.

