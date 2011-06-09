There she is!

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended their first evening gala as a royal couple -- indeed, their first "official" engagement since tying the knot April 29 and dashing off to the Seychelles for a 10-day honeymoon.

PHOTOS: William and Kate's most romantic moments

And Kate (a.k.a Princess Catherine), 29, did not disappoint at the ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) 10th Anniversary gala at Perk's Field in London. This time, the fashion icon chose British designer Jenny Packham, wearing a pearlescent rose sequin gown embellished with Swarovski crystal. The Duchess wore her wavy, chocolate-brown hair down for the evening. Her husband Prince William, 28, beamed at her side in a traditional black tux.

PHOTOS: Relive their biggest day yet

The evening's event is just a stone's throw away from Kensington Palace, where William grew up with brother Harry and their late mom Princess Diana. The two-bedroom abode within the palace, however, "is not part of those rooms belonging to Diana," a royal source tells the new Us Weekly. Plus, the pad (the couple will move in sometime this summer) is being renovated "with tasteful changes."

PHOTOS: How Kate got ready for her royal life

The royals will have another chance to get ultra-glam when they hit California July 8. Their agenda includes a polo match in Santa Barbara, a supper with politicians in Beverly Hills...plus, says a source, a visit to a "poor downtown area."

Tell Us: Do you love the Duchess' evening attire?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly