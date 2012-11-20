Who's that little lady hanging out with Courteney Cox?

Believe it or not, it's her daughter with David Arquette, Coco!

The now-eight-year-old elementary schooler hung out with her mom, 48, during a mother-daughter visit to Miami Beach Sunday, Nov. 18. Clad in a pink, floral two-piece, the little girl kept Cox company as the actress got some reading done oceanside.

PHOTOS: Courteney's most stunning moments

Although Arquette didn't take part in the sun-soaked getaway, Coco's parents -- who separated in October 2010 after 11 years of marriage -- are frequently spotted together, and have spoken about their determination to stay friends in order to co-parent their only child together. (The couple filed divorce papers back in June.)

"It's really important to respect the time you've had together, to not let resentments control your life and lead you to act out [or] use finances or children against each other," Arquette told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year about his close bond with the Friends alum.

PHOTOS: Courteney and David -- the way they were

PHOTOS: Courteney and David, the way they wereRead more: http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/david-arquette-ive-entered-friend-zone-with-courteney-cox-2011410#ixzz2CndvnmkF Follow us: @usweekly on Twitter

In October 2011, the Scream 4 star, 41, revealed to Access Hollywood he and the Cougar Town actress were frank with Coco about their decision to go their separate ways.

"Kids know everything -- they know a lot," he explained. "They feel it, they sense it. I was really honest with her throughout the whole experience. There's not much we don't communicate about."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Wow! Look How Much Coco Arquette, 8, Has Grown Up!