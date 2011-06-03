Mon dieu!

Just two weeks after celebrating the birth of her first child, "Inception" star Marion Cotillard showed off her svelte post-baby physique in Paris Thursday.

The Oscar-winning actress gave birth to her son, Marcel, on May 19, but is already back at work shooting a Dior ad campaign. She wore thigh-grazing shorts and teetered on sky-high heels during the shoot. The real head-scratcher? Her body showed next-to-no signs that she was pregnant just weeks ago!

The 35-year-old star and her beau of three years, Guillaume Canet, 38, costarred in the 2003 French film Love Me if You Dare and began dating in 2007. They announced their pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly in January. Marcel is the couple's first child.

The actress, who won an Academy Award playing singer Edith Piaf in 2007's La Vie en Rose, can be seen on-screen in Woody Allen's romantic comedy Midnight in Paris, which just opened in limited release May 20.

