Elizabeth Banks, is that you?

The 30 Rock actress, 37, looks nothing like herself as Effie Trinket, a key character in The Hunger Games -- the hotly anticipated film based on Suzanne Collins' blockbuster book, the first in a young adult trilogy.

As the eccentric, Technicolor-costumed Effie, Banks is the adviser for Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), escorting the death-match contestants to their fate.

"A fun part of being an actor and a chameleon is taking on those looks," Banks told the Huffington Post of the startling transformation. "Effie has a really theatrical, over-the-top, completely not me look to her. I'm very excited for people to see my portrayal. I have no idea if people are going to be into it. I hope they are."

The Hunger Games hits theaters March 23.

Tell Us: Do you like Banks' Effie look?

