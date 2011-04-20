Snooki's getting smaller!

The pint-sized "Jersey Shore" star, 23, has been hitting the gym hard over the past couple of months, and the New York native decided to show off her impressive results on Twitter last week.

No word on whether Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, has given up her beloved fried pickles, but she did tell her followers that she's recently started dieting. "Water is my new best friend," she wrote.

It seems the fitness fanatic has given up her hard-partying ways, too. "As everyone's planning their night at the club, I'm wondering when Gold's Gym closes," she tweeted.

But the former high school cheerleader, who once suffered from anorexia and bulimia, didn't slim down on her own.

"I just go to my trainer. He trains some Victoria's Secret models," she told Us Weekly in January. "I just want to get back into shape like I used to be."

