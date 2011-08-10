Pop superstars like Beyonce, Rihanna and Britney Spears are known for hitting the stage in risque costumes that leave little to their fans' imaginations. But most teen singers tend to keep their ensembles on the modest side (with the exception of Miley Cyrus).

That's why the audience at Selena Gomez’s concert in Upstate New York on Tuesday night was so shocked by the 19-year-old's sexy, cleavage- and leg-baring number. But this isn't the "Who Says" singer's first daring look. She rocked a showgirl-style gold sequined corset top and train for a recent performance in Boca Raton, Florida.

Gomez, who got her start on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place, has been in the process of giving her girlie wardrobe a sophisticated upgrade. Between her hot new look and her serious relationship with boyfriend (and teenage heartthrob) Justin Bieber (along with their nonstop PDA-fest), Gomez is showing the world that she's all grown up.

Tell Us: Do you think Gomez's on-stage costume is appropriate or way too sexy for her young fans?

