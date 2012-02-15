Blair Waldorf would be so proud!

Taylor Momsen, who's known for stepping out in grungy, gothic getups stunned onlookers at the Marchesa fashion show when she arrived in a sophisticated lace dress with elegant nude pumps on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest bad girls

The 18-year-old former Gossip Girl star (she left the show for good in May 2011), wore her platinum hair in a loose updo and sported a slightly toned-down version of her signature smoky eye look.

Momsen, who fronts the rock band The Pretty Reckless, recently talked to FHM UK about her daring style, specifically her interesting choice in footwear.

PHOTOS: Gossip Girl stars, then and now

"I love stripper shoes and I always try to find the tallest ones. I'm always surprised no one talks about my shoes. I'm, like, on stage in 15-inch heels but people talk more about my eye make-up, which has stayed the same forever," she said. "I always think that's funny."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly