MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Wrestler "Sycho Sid" Eudy is free on bail after being arrested in Memphis on a marijuana possession charge.

Police say they pulled the 50-year-old Eudy over Friday for not wearing a seatbelt. WMC-TV in Memphis reports an officer saw a bag containing 18 grams of marijuana on an arm rest in the car. Eudy also faces charges of driving without a license. He was released on $1,000 bond.

Eudy, of Marion, Ark., was known as Sid Vicious in World Championship Wrestling, and as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid in the World Wrestling Federation.

A message left Sunday for Memphis police was not immediately returned. A call to a listing for Sidney Eudy in Marion, Ark., was not answered.

Information from: WMC-TV, http://www.wmctv.com/